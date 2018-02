Boys Basketball: Davies Routs Valley City

Cole Hage leads Davies to victory with 19 points.

FARGO, N.D. — Four Eagles reach double-figures as the Fargo Davies Eagles rout Valley City 96-56. Cole Hage led all scorers with 19 points and added eight rebounds.

Harrison Thom chipped in 17 points for Davies in the victory. Braeton Motschenbacher and Jaden Klabo scored 15 and 14 points respectively.