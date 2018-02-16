Breckenridge Fire Destroys Apartment Complex

No one was injured, but one family did lose their pet dog

BRECKENRIDGE, Minn. — A fire at an apartment complex in Breckenridge has displaced at least six people.

Multiple fire crews were on the scene for hours on Friday after a call came in around 8:30 in the morning.

Police say no one was injured in the fire, however, one family did lose their pet dog.

“We went to get some breakfast for ourselves and when we got back we came up on, there were fire already there, and fire workers working on the fire. Anything anyone ever owned in this place is gone. Everyone in this building has to start over,” said Jessica Tate, who lived in the building.

Neighbors describe waking up to a surreal scene.

“It was kind of scene out of ‘The Mist.’ the movie ‘The Mist.’ It was just a small fog you could tell it was smoke, and as I panned over with my video it just turned into a fog. A complete fog and it blocked out most of the houses which was impressive. That means there was a lot of fire a lot of smoke coming from them,” said Melissa Madole, who lives in the area.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated. Those who lost their homes are currently being put up in a hotel.