College Basketball Roundup: MSUM Women Win 16th Straight

Dragons clinch a share of the NSIC North division title.

MOORHEAD, Minn. — The Minnesota State University Moorhead women’s basketball team clinched a share of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference title with a 70-54 win over St. Cloud State on Friday night in Moorhead, Minn. MSUM also clinched a share of its third straight NSIC North Division title and tied a school record with its 16th straight win.

The Dragons are now 22-3 overall and 19-2 in the NSIC. St. Cloud State fell to 17-8 overall and 14-7 in the NSIC.

Senior guard Cassidy Thorson also hit a career milestone, surpassing 1,000 points for her Dragon career. She entered the game at 996 points and surpassed the 1,000-point mark in the first quarter. Thorson scored 11 points and was one of four Dragons in double figures.

Sophomore forward Megan Hintz led the way with 18 points on 7-of-8 shooting. Junior guard Jacky Volkert had 16 points and six assists while senior forward Drew Sannes had another double-double with 12 points and 14 rebounds.

The Dragons held the Huskies to 36.8 percent (21-of-57) shooting while shooting 43.1 percent (25-of-58) themselves. The Dragons also had a 45-27 edge in rebounds.

MSUM was down 4-1 three minutes into the first quarter but outscored the Huskies 20-4 the rest of the frame to build a 21-8 lead after the first 10 minutes. Hintz had eight points during that run while Volkert had five.

The Dragons carried a 37-27 lead into halftime. Hintz had 10 first-half points while Sannes had eight.

The MSUM lead never dropped below double digits in the second half. MSUM led by as many as 21 points in the second half on its way to the win.

Freshman guard Lauren Fech added five assists for MSUM.

MSUM men’s basketbal fell to the St. Cloud State Huskies 88-78.