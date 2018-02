Highway 10 near Lake Park, MN Closed

Friday morning there was a semi versus semi crash between Lake Park & Audubon.

Detroit Lakes, MN — The Minnesota State Patrol reports that Highway 10 eastbound is closed.

Sgt. Jesse Grabow says one of the semis caught on fire.

There was one non-life threatening injury.

The closure could be for several hours.

Detour is south on Becker CR5, then east on Becker CR6, then north on Becker CR11 to get back on Highway 10.