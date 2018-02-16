HS Basketball Roundup: West Fargo Boys Gain Sole Possession of Second in EDC

Mustangs down Packers in girls basketball.

WEST FARGO, N.D. — The fifth-ranked West Fargo boys basketball team held strong on home court to defeat fourth-ranked Sheyenne 98-81 on Friday night.

Christian Kuntz led the Mustangs with 26 points. Zach Westphal added another 18 points and seven rebounds. Abdi Sufi and Joe Pistorius each had 27 points for the Packers. Sufi also had 11 rebounds in the contest.

On the girls side of things, the Sheyenne Mustangs avoided an upset by downing West Fargo 77-36. Maggie Manson had 20 points, including six three’s in the first half to help the Mustangs gain the victory.