LIVE: Concert To Help Local Choir

Jared And Amanda Hoeft Performing To Benefit FM Gay Men's Chorus

Partners in life and in song, Jared and Amanda Hoeft join the morning show with a live musical performance.

The couple is putting on a concert, called Stories with Flute and Piano.

The show is a mix of original compositions and covers of existing songs, ranging from jazz to classical to pop.

Their concert is set for Saturday, February 24th at 2 p.m. at First Congregational United Church of Christ at 1101 17th Ave S, Fargo.

All free will donations will go to the FM Gay Men’s Chorus.