Play of the Week Nominees: February 16

WATCH THE NOMINEES FOR THE D.J. COLTER - KEN KRAFT HIGH SCHOOL PLAY OF THE WEEK
Keith Albertson,

FARGO, N.D. — The nominees for the D.J. Colter – Ken Kraft High School Play of the Week feature a familiar character.

Moorhead boys basketball’s Maleeck Harden slams down an offensive rebound for the first nominee. He’s been voted with the top play before, but can he get the votes again?

His competition is from Hawley. Gunnar Lawson beats the defense with a great move and strong finish in boys basketball.

You can vote for the Play of the Week under the sports tab, and also on Twitter @KVRRSports, and make sure to follow @DJColterAgency.

