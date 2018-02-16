USHL Hockey: Mann, Force Shut Out Tri-City in Physical Showdown

Strauss Mann picks up third shutout of the season.

FARGO, N.D. — Strauss Mann picked up his third shutout of the season as the Fargo Force defeated Tri-City 3-0 at Scheels Arena on Friday.

Ben Meyers, Griffin Loughran and Mark Senden scored for Fargo in the win, and there were 18 penalties between the two teams.

The Force have now won four of their last five games.

Tri-City has lost six straight. The Force and Storm will wrap up their four-game series Saturday night at 7:05.