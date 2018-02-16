USHL Hockey: Mann, Force Shut Out Tri-City in Physical Showdown

Strauss Mann picks up third shutout of the season.
Jeremy Klein,

FARGO, N.D. — Strauss Mann picked up his third shutout of the season as the Fargo Force defeated Tri-City 3-0 at Scheels Arena on Friday.

Ben Meyers, Griffin Loughran and Mark Senden scored for Fargo in the win, and there were 18 penalties between the two teams.

The Force have now won four of their last five games.

Tri-City has lost six straight. The Force and Storm will wrap up their four-game series Saturday night at 7:05.

Related Post

Weather Stops Truck Drivers from Finishing Their J...
KVRR Exclusive: Meet The Man Who Got Fargo Police...
Force Score Late, Fall to Sioux City
Experiments with KVRR Meteorologist Scott Sincoff:...

You Might Like

Breckenridge Fire Destroys Apartment Complex

BRECKENRIDGE, Minn. -- A fire at an apartment complex in Breckenridge has displaced at least six people. Multiple fire crews were on the scene for hours on Friday after a call came in around…