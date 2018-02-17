Dozens of Jumpers Dive into Cold Water during Fargo Polar Plunge

Fiftieth incarnation of the event benefits the Special Olympics of North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. — It might be cold outside, but for some people, it was the perfect time for a jump in the pool.

Nearly 50 people participated in the Fargo Polar Plunge at the Delta Hotel by Marriott Fargo to benefit the Special Olympics of North Dakota.

Most of the plungers raised hundreds of dollars for the Special Olympics before taking a jump into the icy water.

Some of the jumpers have participated in multiple Polar Plunges, and encourage others to jump into the fun.

“It’s a lot of fun. It’s a little crazy, but it’s a lot of fun. It’s a family friendly event and really it goes to support the best athletes in the world,” said Nicole Reno before she jumped into the cold pool for the sixth year with her family.

Fargo Police Chief David Todd and West Fargo Police Chief Heith Janke were among the judges for the annual jump.

Plungers received awards for best costume, best belly flop, and best overall plunge into the water.