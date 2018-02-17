Men’s Basketball: Fort Wayne Takes Down NDSU on Senior Day, 84-72

FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) — The Fort Wayne Mastodons knocked down 14 three-pointers to defeat the North Dakota State men’s basketball team 84-72 on Saturday afternoon at the Scheels Center on campus.

Fort Wayne improved to 18-12 overall and 7-6 in The Summit League with the victory. NDSU fell to 13-15 overall and 4-8 in league games.

Fort Wayne junior guard Kason Harrell led all players with 24 points, making six three-pointers in the contest. NDSU was led by 14 points apiece from seniors A.J. Jacobson and Paul Miller .

Miller grabbed seven rebounds, and Jacobson tallied six boards. Sophomore Tyson Ward had 12 points and six assists for the Bison.

The Mastodons shot 14-for-31 (45 percent) from beyond the arc and 14-for-28 inside the arc.

Fort Wayne went up by 12 early, leading 23-11 less than seven minutes into the contest. The Bison pulled within two at 34-32 following a trey by Jacobson with 3:35 left in the half.

The Mastodons led for the entire second half, although a four-point play by NDSU’s Jared Samuelson cut the margin to just three at 67-64 with 4:53 remaining. Samuelson finished with nine points.

NDSU goes on the road for the final week of the regular season, playing at Western Illinois on Feb. 22 and at Omaha on Feb. 24.