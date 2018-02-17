N.D. State Wrestling: Individual State Championships

FARGO, N.D. — Day three of the North Dakota high school state wrestling tournament featured the individual championships.

West Fargo’s Jared Franek topped Valley City’s David Peterson in the Class A, 152 lbs. match, earning him his fourth state title of his career. Franek also broke the record for most wins in North Dakota’s high school wrestling history.

He, as well as some of the other victors say winning a state title has been what they’ve been working towards all season long.

“Obviously the goal is to be a four-time state champ once I got to that point, but breaking the all-time record, no I never really thought I could, so it feels awesome,” Franek said. “That was the goal coming in to get all pins and finish with a pin in my last career match in high school, so I did that and it feels pretty good”

Fargo Davies Andre Baguma picked up the state title at 285 lbs in class A.

“It’s the best thing,” Baguma added. “A couple seniors from a couple years ago, they were state champions and they hung a board and I just knew I wanted to be there too.”

Lisbon’s Jordan Urbach picked up a state title at 220 lbs. in class B.

“It’s still kind of surreal,” Urbach said. “It still feels like I’m going to be back next year. I sometimes try to picture myself where I’d be without wrestling. It’s hard to see cause it taught me so much in life…hard work, determination and just don’t give up on yourself no matter what.”

For full results, go to trackwrestling.com