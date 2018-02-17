Women’s Basketball: MSUM’s 16-Game Winning Streak Ends Against UMD, Will Share NSIC Title

MSUM saw its school-record tying 16-game winning streak come to an end on Saturday with a 59-47 loss to Minnesota Duluth

MOORHEAD, Minn. (MSUM Athletics) – The Minnesota State University Moorhead women’s basketball team saw its school-record tying 16-game winning streak come to an end on Saturday with a 59-47 loss to Minnesota Duluth at Alex Nemzek Fieldhouse. The win means MSUM will share the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference regular-season title with Augustana and Northern and also win the third straight NSIC North Division title.

MSUM fell to 22-4 overall and 19-3 in the NSIC while UMD improved to 16-10 overall and 13-9 in the league.

Three Dragon seniors were honored as part of Senior Night — Drew Sannes , Cassidy Thorson and Shannon Galegher .

Senior forward Drew Sannes had 12 points and seven rebounds for MSUM. Senior guard Cassidy Thorson had 10 points and five rebounds. Junior guard Jacky Volkert led with four assists.

MSUM shot only 28.6 percent (16-of-55) for the game, compared to 38.7 percent (24-of-62) for the Bulldogs. The Dragons were just 6-of-29 (20.7 percent) from the field in the second half and scored 18 points, the lowest in a half this season.

The Dragons built a 29-18 halftime as Sannes hit a three-pointer with 23 seconds left in the half to push the lead to 11, which was their largest of the game.

UMD tied the game at 38-38 after three quarters and outscored MSUM 21-9 over the final 10 minutes to preserve the win. The Bulldogs ended the game on a 16-4 run over the final 6:12.

Sophomore forward Megan Hintz had eight points and 11 rebounds.