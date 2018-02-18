5th Annual Bartenders Battle Goes Tiki Themed!

Now the top eight get to compete for the title based on taste, presentation and creativity

FARGO, ND — The 5th Annual Bartenders Battle kicked off at the Holiday Inn where everyone was decked out in tiki themed outfits!

Over the last three months there has been a competition between some of the best local bartenders called the cocktail showdown.

But there is a twist…the judges get to choose some of the ingredients!

“The contestants don’t know what they are getting and then there is the surprise round so they don’t even know the liquor they are getting at the end of the show like last year unfortunately it was Jägermeister and the bar tenders were like you got to be kidding me,” said J Earl Miller, the event’s producer and host.

Every year they pick a person or a cause to donate the funds to and this year they are doing it in honor of a local bartender that passed away.