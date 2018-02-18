College Softball: Pair of Homers Lifts NDSU Over Cal State Fullerton

Bre Beatty and Dani Renner both homer for the Bison in the win.

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (NDSU Athletics) – Bre Beatty and Dani Renner each hit three-run home runs as North Dakota State unloaded on Cal State Fullerton for a 9-1 victory to close out the San Diego State Campbell/Cartier Classic on Sunday, Feb. 18, before 152 spectators in SDSU Softball Stadium.

NDSU (5-5) opens against Stephen F. Austin (6-4) at 12:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 23, at the Ole Miss Red & Blue Classic.

North Dakota State did its scoring in two innings. The Bison took a 5-1 lead in the top of the third. Madyson Camacho stole second and pinch-runner Morgan Milbrath scored from third on an error. Camacho then scored on Montana DeCamp’s RBI single to left. Beatty delivered the big blow, a three-run home run to center, her first long ball of the season.

NDSU struck again with four runs in the top of the fifth. Maddie Hansen sent a run-scoring single to Vanessa Anderson. Dani Renner then connected for a three-run home run to left, her first of the season.

Cal State Fullerton (3-5) took a brief 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second on Zoe Richard’s double to right center.

Jacquelyn Sertic (4-3) recorded the win for the Bison. Sertic struck out six, scattered four hits and issued no walks on 57 pitches. DeCamp and Anderson both finished with two hits.

Kenzie Grimes and Hannah Johnson pitched for the Titans with Grimes taking the loss. The pair combined to allow eight hits, walk four and strike out one.