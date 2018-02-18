Eighth-Grader Schmitz wins First State Title, Brings Championship home to Kindred

Schmitz won the state title at 106-pounds in Class B.
Jeremy Klein,

FARGO, N.D. — The Kindred Vikings state wrestling drought has been ended. On Saturday at the FargoDome, eighth-grader Carter Schmitz won by a 9-4 decision against Hillsboro-Central Valley’s Luke Leshuk at 106-pounds in Class B to give Kindred their first individual state champion in school history.

Schmitz finished in third place last season as a seventh grader. He said he had a lot of people to thank for the early success in his wrestling career.

“I pointed at my coaches and my parents. I pointed at my old coach Ryan and my family from Kindred,” Schmitz said. “They all deserved a little pointing at. In the years to come I’m hoping to get more. It is a pretty sweet feeling. My coach said dominate 2018 and that’s what I did.”

