Gov. Doug Burgum Reimbursed Xcel Energy For More Than Just Super Bowl Tickets

Wanted To ``eliminate even the perception of any conflict.''

BISMARCK, N.D. — Gov. Doug Burgum’s trip to the Super Bowl as a guest of Xcel Energy included free invitations to private parties, meals and other events.

The Associated Press discovered the invitations through an open records request.

Burgum said earlier that he reimbursed Xcel $37,000 for tickets the company provided for him and his wife to “eliminate even the perception of any conflict.”

He did not disclose the other events.

A spokesman says Burgum repaid the utility $2,500 to cover meals and other costs at the same time he repaid the company for the Super Bowl tickets.

The utility serves more than 90,000 customers in North Dakota.