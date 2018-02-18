Hispanics For Democracy is Trying to Get More People Out to Vote

They want to change things like education, healthcare and immigration

FARGO, N.D. — Reports show not many Hispanic people vote which is why one local group is trying to change that.

Hispanics for Democracy offer classes for Hispanic immigrants who have not yet received their citizenship so they can vote.

The group also speaks to people about how voting will allow them to get people in office who will make a difference across the state.

Some say the only way to change education, healthcare and immigration reform in the U.S. is if everyone gets involved.

“We have over 22,000 Hispanics in North Dakota. If we unite, we can make a huge turnover in any election,” said Maria Berlin, with the Hispanic Caucus of North Dakota.

Hispanics for Democracy will have two more similar meetings next month for anyone that couldn’t make it.