Multiple Fire Crews Fighting Tank Fire In West Fargo; Residents With Health Issues Advised To Stay Indoors

Some residents of West Fargo received a code red alert, informing them of what was taking place.

Courtesy: West Fargo Police Department

WEST FARGO, ND – A large fuel oil tank is on fire at the Magellan tank farm on Main Avenue in West Fargo.

The call came in around 5:30 a.m. Sunday.

West Fargo and Fargo fire crews are on scene along with a hazardous materials team.

Fargo Cass Public Health posted an advisory to residents near the fire, that excessive exposure could cause irritation to nose, throat, lungs, and respiratory tract.

Residents within the path of the plume area advised to shelter in place, specifically sensitive groups including young children, elderly, and individuals with pre-existing respiratory conditions.

Main Avenue between 9th and 17th is closed while crews work to contain the blaze.

All events at West Fargo High School and West Fargo Parks have been cancelled according to a post on the West Fargo Police Department Facebook page.

The owner of the tanks released the following release, Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. is out of Tulsa, OK, they said:

Earlier today, Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. experienced a fire at our Fargo, ND terminal. The fire is currently isolated to an above ground storage tank and the immediate area around the tank. The tank contains ultra-low sulfur diesel fuel. The total storage capacity of the tank is approximately 43,000 barrels.

Representatives of the Fargo Fire Department and Magellan employees are on site. All appropriate regulatory agencies have been notified. There are no road closures or evacuations at this time and there were no injuries associated with the incident. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Truck loading operations at the terminal have been suspended. We will provide additional details in the near future.

Stay with KVRR both on the air and on-line for updates on this story.