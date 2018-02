Ask Danny: Cleaning Soot

Chances are your fireplace's gotten a workout this winter.

We’ve still got plenty of time left to enjoy your fireplace this winter, but with use comes grit and soot. It’s a small price to pay for extra warmth and cosiness, but if you don’t want to sit in front of a scummy fireplace, Danny Lipford’s got the solution.

Check out what it is in this week’s edition of Ask Danny.