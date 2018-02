Grand Forks Police Arrest Man For Firing Gun In Home

Twenty-six-year-old Salvador Hernandez was arrested on charges of terrorizing, reckless endangerment and ingestion of a controlled substance.

GRAND FORKS, N.D (KFGO) – A man was arrested Sunday night after police responded to a report of two gun shots fired inside a Grand Forks home.

Officers met a man leaving the house in the 1100 block of 55th Street North.

He was identified as the suspect and taken into custody without incident.

No one was injured during the incident and the firearm was recovered.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone who may have heard or seen anything in the area is asked to contact the Grand Forks Police Department.