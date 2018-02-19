LIVE: Big Blue

You Might Like
Vice President Joe Biden To Address North Dakota Democratic Convention
BISMARCK, ND -- The North Dakota Democratic-NPL announced former Vice President Joe Biden will headline the 2018 Convention in Grand Forks on Saturday, March 17. Mr. Biden will speak in support of U.S. Senator Heidi Heitkamp in her bid for…
Grand Forks Police Arrest Man For Firing Gun In Home
GRAND FORKS, N.D (KFGO) - A man was arrested Sunday night after police responded to a report of two gun shots fired inside a Grand Forks home. Officers met a man leaving the house in the 1100 block of 55th…
Thirty-Thousand Barrel, Diesel Fuel Tank Catches Fire In West Fargo
WEST FARGO, N.D. -- People in West Fargo woke up to an alert telling them to stay inside, after a diesel tank fire sent out smoke circulating in the air for miles. The…
