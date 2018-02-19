LIVE: Unglued Craft Fest

We're making messes and rolling with the crafty types on the Morning Show.

If you’re feeling a little bit creative or just want to be inspired by folks who are, search no further than the Plains Art Museum this weekend. That’s where the 8th Annual Unglued Craft Fest will gather arts and crafts appreciators from all over the region to explore, admire, and create some of their very own foods, goods and crafts all weekend long.

The weekend is chock-a-block full of free sessions for adult and kid crafters alike, perfect to get the whole family out of the house and into a new skill set to while away the rest of the long winter months.

Ashley Morken of Unglued joined Emily Welker and Adam Ladwig live in studio to show us how easy some of the crafts can be. If they can do it in under two minutes, you can be sure you can too. Check out the video, and don’t forget to drop by the Craft Fest, coming this weekend.

Unglued Craft Fest

Plains Art Museum

704 1st Avenue North, Fargo, 58102

Friday, February 23rd, 5 p.m.

Saturday, February 24th, 9 a.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/980737825411092/