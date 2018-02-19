How Local Businesses Are Teaching People To Operate A Gun Safely

FARGO, ND — In many states like North Dakota and Minnesota, recreational gun activity is common.
Bill’s Gun Shop and Range in Fargo is giving the community an opportunity to learn how to operate a gun safely.
Like shops all over the country, they have the right to refuse service to anyone that seems out of the ordinary.
At Bills they are open to teaching new shooters how to operate a gun, but they want to make sure everyone coming in and out of their store is being safe.
“We try to implement as much safety as possible so when we’re getting people out on the range we read safety rules, we have NRA certified instructors that actually go out onto the range and maintain that safety out there,” said Brett Brattlof, the General Manager.
Bill’s offers many different classes so that people can take the proper caution when using or purchasing a weapon.
