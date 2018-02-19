Moorhead Boys Hockey Enters Section Tournament with Big Aspirations

The Spuds are the one-seed in the section tournament.

MOORHEAD, Minn. — It was a strong regular season for Moorhead’s boys hockey team overall, but it didn’t end on the brightest note.

The Spuds lost to Hill-Murray 3-0, but still earned the one-seed in the Section 8AA tournament.

The seniors on the team are all trying to put that game behind them as they know one more loss ends their high school careers.

“Win. That’s the biggest focus,” senior defenseman Ethan Frisch said. “It’s do-or-die now. Lose, and we’re done. I think all of us are pretty excited to get going. We know what’s on the line, and we’re excited to get the playoffs started.”

Saturday’s loss to Hill-Murray snapped an eight-game winning streak for the Spuds, but they’re optimistic they can pick themselves up if they bring more energy to Tuesday’s quarterfinal.

“A consistent effort is something we’re looking for,” head coach Jon Ammerman said. “I don’t know that we’ve seen our best yet this year, and that’s two things: It’s exciting because we know that the potential is there, but it’s also a little nerve wracking coming down to it. So, a consistent effort through three periods is something we’re looking for.”

Moorhead hosts eight-seed Rogers Tuesday night at 7:00 at the Moorhead Sports Center.