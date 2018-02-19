Natural Grocers Helping People to Stay Healthy Rest of Winter Season

classes are held twice a week

FARGO, N.D. — For anyone that wants to avoid getting the flu this winter, Natural Grocers is offering a helping hand.

They held a class to teach people how to stay healthy throughout the winter.

Ways to do so include getting plenty of sleep and eating fruits and vegetables with lots of vitamin C.

Experts recommend “not” drinking dairy or orange juice when congested because they tend to make people produce more phlegm.

“I love empowering people to take care of their health. There are so many things that we can do on our own that optimize our health and with the food supply being as it is today, it’s really important and it takes a lot of knowledge to how to eat to stay healthy,” said Joan Waters, naturopathic doctor at Practical Health Solutions.

Waters will continue to teach health classes at Natural Grocers twice a week.