Red Lake Nation Member Has Been Missing For Nearly Three Weeks

Amy Dow Was Last Seen January 28

PONEMAH, Minn. — A member of Red Lake Nation has gone missing.

Red Lake Law Enforcement is looking for 27-year-old Amy Dow.

She was last seen leaving her house in Ponemah, Minnesota about three weeks ago.

Amy is 5’3″ tall and 98 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

If anyone has seen or heard from Amy they are asked to contact law enforcement.