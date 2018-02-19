Region 1 GBB Roundup: Kindred, Lisbon Roll to Big Wins in Quarterfinals

Oak Grove upsets Enderlin, faces Kindred in semifinals Tuesday.

FARGO, N.D. — In the opening game of the day in the Region 1 girls basketball tournament top-seeded Kindred downed eighth-seeded Hankinson 59-22. Tina Freir lead the Vikings with 13 points and Abby Duscherer tallied another 12 in the victory.

The first upset of the day came by the hands of fifth-seeded Oak Grove. The Grovers beat fourth-seeded Enderlin 54-48.Oak Grove’s Kelyn Johnson lead all scorers with 18 points in the contest. Hope Lindgren led the Eagles with 16 points.

Oak Grove advances to take on Kindred in the semifinals on Tuesday.

In the evening quarterfinal games, second-seeded Lisbon steam rolled past seventh-seeded Richland 76-28. Elizabeth Lyons lead the way for Lisbon with 19 points. Jamie Reinke hit six three-pointers off the bench to tally 18 points on the night in the win for the Broncos.

In the final game of the night, third-seeded Central Cass overcame double-digit fouls in the first quarter to comeback and defeat sixth-seeded Milnor-North Sargent 55-45. Madison Sweep scored nine points for the Squirrels in the win.

Central Cass will take on Lisbon on Tuesday in the Semifinals at the SHAC.