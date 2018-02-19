Take in the Detroit Lakes Ice Palace Before It’s Torn Down

DETROIT LAKES — Polar Fest in Detroit Lakes ends tonight but you can still take in the beauty of a 24–foot–tall ice palace until they knock it down.

It took more than 1,100 blocks of ice to build the 24–foot–tall by 30–feet–wide ice palace and now it’s time for the community to say goodbye.

“It’s bitter sweet,” said Scott Walz, the co-chair of the Ice Harvest/Ice Palace Committee.

Most are not ready to see Little Detroit Lake so empty, but they are proud of the hard work the community has put in to the structure.

“It brought something fun to the town, something that everyone can be proud of like this is in our community and something good,” said Abagail King, from Detroit Lakes.

It was unique opportunity for Minnesota…

“You can’t build an ice palace in Chicago, you can’t build one in Arizona but you can build one in Minnesota,” Walz said.

People from all over recognized how special it really is.

“One of our volunteer coordinators told me that he spoke top people from six different countries that had come here to visit this. From all over the world people were here to see this so that was really exciting,” Walz said.

As well as people of all ages.

“Kids get to play in a castle and I think that’s a cool thing whether you’re little or not,” King said.

The ice castle was built by the community, for the community and they say with the help of donations they’ll be able to make things like this happen again.

“I think it’s cool that there is something else for like everyone to get together and do,” King said.

Those on the planning committee say they wish there was a way to save the palace.

“About 15,000 man hours that went into building that thing so to just knock it down is a little bit of a bummer,” Walz said.

But families made memories and took photos they will have for a lifetime.

They said next year they would definitely like to do another event with ice, but they are still unsure of the details.