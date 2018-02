Vice President Joe Biden To Address North Dakota Democratic Convention

BISMARCK, ND — The North Dakota Democratic-NPL announced former Vice President Joe Biden will headline the 2018 Convention in Grand Forks on Saturday, March 17.

Mr. Biden will speak in support of U.S. Senator Heidi Heitkamp in her bid for re-election.

In a statement from the state Democratic-NPL Biden said,”Heidi lives and breathes North Dakota, she fights with every fiber of her being for Rural America.”

Heitkamp is running for a second term as one of North Dakota’s U.S. Senators.

The convention in Grand Forks is scheduled for March 15-18.

Biden will speak on March 17.

The former vice president has said he’ll keep his options open as he considers a run for president in 2020.

Last Friday, Republican Congressman Kevin Cramer announced he will challenge Heitkamp for her seat.