Boys Basketball: Ada-Borup Downs Hawley

Tommy Stewart finishes with a team-high 14 points for Ada-Borup in the win.

HAWLEY, Minn. — The Ada-Borup Cougars defeated the Hawley Nuggets on Tuesday night 69-58. Tommy Stewart lead Ada-Borup with 14 points on the night. Miguel Garcia III added another 13 in the win for the Cougars.

The Nuggets got 20 points from Noah Glad in the loss. Donnie Loegering chipped in 10 points for Hawley.