Boys Hockey: Moorhead Dismantles Rogers in Section Quarterfinals

Top-seeded Moorhead advances to the section semifinals to battle fourth-seeded St. Cloud
Jeremy Klein,

Moorhead, Minn. — The top-seeded Moorhead Spuds boys hockey team showed why on Tuesday night in the section quarterfinals. Moorhead dismantled eighth-seeded Rogers 12-0.

Carter Randklev and Tommy Horan each had hat tricks for the Spuds in the victory. Cole O’Connell added four points to the score chart for Moorhead.

The top-seeded Spuds will battle fourth-seeded St. Cloud in the section semifinals on Saturday at the Moorhead Sports Center.

