Chamber of Commerce Releases Economic Outlook Survey Results

Annual Economic Outlook Forum draws hundreds of business leaders

FARGO, N.D.– The Chamber of Commerce released the results of its annual economic outlook survey, which gauges how businesses owners feel they’re performing in the local economy.

“We’re fortunate enough to live in a very vibrant community— business community… 2018, based on the results we saw on the survey, there’s great optimism,” said Scott Green, market president of Station Bank.

Overall, business owners are very optimistic about North Dakota’s economy.

“From a local standpoint I was just encouraged and reinforced that things are going to go well and continue to go well for the next couple of years,” said Tim Klemz, chief financial officer of Enclave Development.

Some of the expected challenges are competition, finding qualified applicants, and economic uncertainty.

Commerce officials say they hope young people stay in the area and contribute to North Dakota’s growing economy.

“We can always do a better job of drawing younger people to come here. We certainly want to do a better job of keeping the young people that are here,” said Craig Whitney, president and CEO of the Chamber. “One of the things that we’re focusing on is, we have thirty, thirty five thousand college students that are here in this community and we need to do a better job of appealing to them.”

North Dakota does have a much lower unemployment rate than the rest of the country at 2.3 percent compared to 3.9 percent nationally.