Man Violates House Arrest And Injures Deputy During Arrest After Slow Speed Pursuit

Thomas Mattson Refused To Obey Orders

RICHLAND CO., N.D. — A Richland County deputy was hurt during the arrest of a man involved in a slow speed pursuit.

Authorities say 70-year-old Thomas Mattson was driving erratically on a rural Lidgerwood road Sunday night.

Mattson refused to stop and drove to his house where he continued to refuse deputies orders and a Taser was used but was ineffective.

During his arrest, Deputy Steve Gjerdevig was hurt along with Mattson.

Both men were treated for minor injuries.

Mattson was jailed for violating house arrest, fleeing, resisting arrest, reckless endangerment and alcohol offenses.