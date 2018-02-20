Mechanical Failure May Have Caused West Fargo Tank Fire

WEST FARGO – West Fargo Fire Chief Dan Fuller said a mechanical failure of the tank’s piping and pump may have been the cause of the fire.
Diesel was being off-loaded from the fuel tank to the pipeline at the time.
Fuller spoke to KFGO’s Morning Crew.
Fuller says training made it easier to determine a plan and work with the pipeline company, but getting all the resources was a different story.
That’s why the Fargo Fire Department, Fargo’s Haz-Mat team, BNSF Railway, the National Guard, and Hector International Airport’s Fire Department, equipped with foam, all responded. Four drones from Grand Forks also flew over the fire, allowing firefighters to get a close-up view of the blaze.
The fire started around 5 a.m. Sunday and was put out by the early afternoon. 400,000 gallons of water and 500 gallons of foam were used.
Magellan resumed truck loading operations and pipeline service Monday afternoon. Soil remediation where the tank is located will begin soon.
