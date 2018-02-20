NDSU MBB Still Struggling as Final Week of Regular Season Arrives

Head coach Dave Richman is frustrated with the results of late.

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota State men’s basketball has hit its roughest stretch since Dave Richman took over as head coach.

The Bison (13-15, 4-8 Summit League) have lost five in a row with just two games left in the regular season.

“We’ve had our stretches. We’ve had our moments,” Richman said. “We just haven’t been able to fight through and make it a 40-minute game, and we’ve got to get over the ‘we’re close, we’re close, we’re close’ and figure out what we need to do a little bit harder, what we need to do a little bit better to make up for what’s basically coming down to two or three possessions.”

NDSU closes out the regular season with games at Western Illinois and Omaha before the Summit League Tournament begins on March 3rd.