Region 1 GBB Roundup: Kindred, Lisbon Advance to Finals

Kindred and Lisbon will play Friday night with a state berth on the line

FARGO, N.D. — Kindred is one step closer to defending its girls basketball state title after taking down Oak Grove in the Region 1 semifinals.

The Vikings cruised to a 56-41 win over the Grovers and will face Lisbon on Friday night.

The 2-seed Broncos held off 3-seed Central Cass 58-51.

The Region final is Friday night at 7:30.