West Fargo Man Arrested For Firing Gun At Ex-Girlfriend

One of the bullets hit a house a quarter mile away

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – West Fargo police arrested a man who tried to shoot his ex-girlfriend.

No one was hurt in the incident which started about 10:20 p.m. Monday when police responded to a report of shots fired at an apartment building in the 3400 block of 5th Street West, just off Sheyenne Street.

Lt. Jason Dura says about the same time, a resident on Shadow Wood Lane, east of the apartment building, reported a bullet had come through their house and shattered a photo on a dresser.

The ex-girlfriend who fled the building told police shots were fired inside and outside the apartment building.

Police set up a perimeter and attempted to make contact with the suspect inside, eventually connecting with the suspect’s father who lived in the apartment with his son and a 7-year old boy.

Police made entry when told the suspect was asleep.

He fought with officers before being taken into custody.

Chad Ralph, 44, is facing charges of reckless endangerment and resisting arrest.

Additional charges are possible.

A handgun was recovered at the scene.