West Fargo Police Say Two Shots Fired Incidents are Related

Incidents occurred a quarter of a mile apart on Monday night

WEST FARGO, N.D. — The West Fargo Police believes there is a connection between the arrest of Chad Andrew Ralph and two incidents involving gun shots in West Fargo.

The initial incident involving Ralph occurred on the 3400 block of 5th Street West in West Fargo.

Ralph, 44, was charged with reckless endangerment and resisting arrest. He could possibly face other charges while in custody at the Cass County Jail.

Minutes later, police received reports that a stray bullet entered a residence on Shadow Wood Lane, which is a quarter of a mile away from the scene.

“Based upon the timeline, the evidence on the scene, and doing just visual comparisons from the rounds that were recovered at the scene with the round that was recovered at the residence, we’re confident that it’s all related but we’ll have to wait for further testing,” said Assistant Chief Jerry Boyer of the West Fargo Police.

Residents say that this is normally a quiet neighborhood, but they were surprised to learn that shots were fired last night.

Several neighbors on the 3400 block of 5th Street West remember hearing a gun shot around the time of the incident. Some are still surprised that something like that could happen in their neighborhood.

“Actually I’m pretty shocked you know it’s a pretty quiet neighborhood. I mean there have been some break–ins like recently but I mean it’s been pretty quiet since I lived here,” said Richard Morae, a resident who lives near the apartment building where the incident occurred.

At the Shadow Wood Lane residence, three people were home when the bullet entered the house.

No injuries were reported.