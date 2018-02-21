Bestselling Children’s Book Author Visits Fargo Public Schools

Ame Dyckman met with students at Washington and Ed Clapp Elementary Schools on Wednesday

FARGO, N.D. — A best–selling children’s author made an appearance at Washington Elementary School in Fargo.

Ame Dyckman fielded questions about her books and her writing style from eager first graders.

Dyckman has written five children’s books, including the New York Times bestseller Wolfie the Bunny, as well as Horrible Bear! and You Don’t Want a Unicorn.

The author says motivating children to read and write more fosters a creative future.

“Well it’s amazing to see the kids light up when you talk about a favorite book or a favorite book that they like, and also just knowing that anybody who’s reading, the whole world’s open to you, you can go anywhere in a book, you can be anything in a book, you can learn anything in a book,” said Dyckman.

Dyckman also visited Ed Clapp Elementary on Wednesday afternoon, and is scheduled to meet students at Lincoln Elementary Thursday morning.