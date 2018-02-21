Fargo-Native Grammy Winner Set For Performance at Fargo Theatre

Jonny Lang will perform at the Fargo Theatre on June 28

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo boy who made it big and won a Grammy is returning home.

Jonny Lang will appear at Fargo Theatre on Thursday, June 28.

The 36–year–old was born in Fargo and had his first million–selling record at the age of 15.

He is known as one of the best live performers and guitarists of his generation.

Tickets are $47.50 and go on sale March 2.

You can also catch Three Dog Night at Fargo Theatre on Thursday, October 4.

The band is celebrating 50 years on the road.

Tickets range from $45 to $85 and also go on sale March 2 at JadePresents.com or at the Tickets300 box office .