LIVE: Midwest All Pro Wrestling Talent Search

What's your wrestler name going to be?

Did you grow up watching WWE on TV? Did you dream of leaping into the ring with Hulk Hogan, or write the Rock’s eyebrow some fan letters? Did you only vote for Jesse Ventura in the hopes he’d once again don his feather boa?

Then do we have the event for you. It’s a talent search for folks right here in the Red River Valley region who have hidden potential as future stars of the professional wrestling ring, and it’s happening this weekend right here in Fargo.

Former WWE wrestler and trainer Nick “Eugene” Dinsmore and his wife and partner Stephanie Dinsmore, Mrs. South Dakota 2016, joined Emily Welker live in-studio for an interview about their passion for their co-owned business, Midwest All Pro Wrestling, and why they love coaching and discovering new talent hidden right here in our region.

Best of all, meteorologist Scott Sincoff donned a character chicken mask to take on Nick for a few pro wrestling moves, also live-in studio. See Scott “Cyclone Chicken” find out live whether he’s got what it takes to move into the pro wrestling ring!

Event details:

Maui Madness Bracket Selection Party

Saturday, March 10th

Harley-Davidson of Fargo

5 p.m.

http://www.midwestallpro.com/