Men’s Basketball: UND Hunts for Back-to-Back NCAA Tournament Berths

GRAND FORKS, N.D. —UND men’s basketball is continuing to fight for back-to-back postseason berths…and the Hawks are certainly trending in the right direction after winning their past two games over Southern Utah and Northern Colorado.

UND picked up its first overtime win of the season in four tries when topping the lumberjacks. The Hawks also made a season-high 15 threes and 24 assists.

Down the stretch, head coach Brian Jones says, eking out tough wins like that is the name of the game.

“I just watched our game a couple times when we just played them a couple weeks back. How we even got to overtime just shows the grit our team was showing during that time,” Jones said. “But, as we all know it doesn’t matter how you win you just need to win especially in march. You can win ugly. You can gracefully, but it’s all about surviving and advancing and as long we win and we can have some moments where we show why we won and the consistency of what brought that forward.”

UND will face Sacramento State at home this Saturday for senior day.