Rink Report: Hawks Fighting For Postseason Lives

The Hawks sit at 13th in Pairwise and tied for 3rd in the NCHC

GRAND FORKS, N.D. —North Dakota hockey has an extra chip on their shoulder this week heading into a series with Miami-Ohio.

After a series split with Omaha last weekend, the Fighting Hawks sit at 13th in Pairwise and tied for 3rd in the NCHC. The team says it’s now do-or-die and their intensity needs to be at an all–time high from here on out.

“I’d say we’re playing desperate right now,” UND defenseman Casey Johnson said. “We gotta win these games. [Miami Ohio] is just kind of scratching and clawing, just trying to finish out the season but I mean I feel like we have some must win games here. We’re a team that when we need to win we really come out and play with that fire. I just feel like we’re going to play as hard as we can.”

“It’s a must,” UND forward Trevor Olson added. “We have basically our season in our hands here. This series is everything for our season, so I think we need to kind of drill that into our minds that we need to play with that urgency and that pissed-off nature. It’s a huge series. I think, not only, for standings wise but I think these two games will determine a lot about our group.”

Head Coach Brad Berry says while each of their next four regular season games are important, he doesn’t want his guys overlooking game one.

“Winning two games would do a lot for us in the Pairwise and it would do a lot for us in the standings, but yeah it’s vital to get two wins out of there, but I think it’s one of those things you can’t look past Friday night,” Berry said.

North Dakota is unbeaten in its past 5 contests with the RedHawks following a win and a tie when they matched up in November. Puck Drop for game one on Friday is at 6:35 P.M.