MSUM WBB Glides Through First Round of NSIC Tournament

The Dragons beat down Southwest Minnesota State 70-53

MOORHEAD, Minn. — With the memory of last year’s postseason collapse still fresh, MSUM women’s basketball took down Southwest Minnesota State 70-53 in the first round of the NSIC Tournament Wednesday night.

The Dragons were led by Kiley Borowicz’s 21 points and never trailed in the game.

MSUM is on to the conference quarterfinals, where they will face Sioux Falls on Sunday.