NDSU Opens New Indoor Golf Practice Facility at the SHAC

Short Game Facility alleviates need for golfers to go off-campus to practice

FARGO, N.D. — NDSU golfers used to go off–campus to get their swings in the winter. Now, a new facility inside the Sanford Health Athletic Complex has made NDSU golf training year–round.

“It’s the same temperature everyday, and we can rely on that, and we can rely on having a good practice every day,” said senior golfer Natalie Roth.

The brand–new Short Game Facility was opened in January.

The space enables the NDSU golf teams to practice their chip shots and putts just one floor above the weight room and tutoring center.

“You have the feeling of going back out on the course and the artificial grass and the artificial turf, it’s very similar to the grass we play on down South during the winter months,” said sophomore golfer Andrew Israelson.

Now the North Dakota State men’s and women’s golf teams have played one tournament each so far, and they feel that the indoor facility has helped them achieve great success on the greens.

In last week’s season opener, the Bison men’s team finished fourth in the Savannah Harbor Invitational in Georgia, while the women placed tenth in the Texas State Invitational. The golfers feel that this facility will give a big boost to the program’s profile.

“For a recruit, an 18–year–old or 17–year–old kid comes in here and realizes they won’t be cut off from golf civilization for three months, that it will give them a little mindset that hey, I can play at North Dakota State,” said Israelson.

The artificial turf, which includes twelve holes with different slopes, was installed by Accelerated Green Works of West Fargo.

The facility also includes a student–athlete lounge and a study area.