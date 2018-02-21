Two Businesses On Fire In Otter Tail County

We'll bring you more updates as we learn more details

OTTERTAIL, Minn. — Two businesses are on fire in Ottertail, Minnesota.

A fire is happening at Periwinkles and Ottertail Liquors along Highway 78.

A viewer tagged us on Twitter, showing us the fire.

We also received video of the blaze.

Ottertail, BattleLake, Henning and Perham fire departments were on scene fighting the fire.

We have limited details on the fire at this point, but will continue to bring you the latest as it comes in.