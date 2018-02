Boys Basketball: West Fargo Tops Davies in Clash of Top EDC Teams

The Packers win 78-73

FARGO, N.D. — After both teams got off to a blazing hot start shooting the ball, West Fargo held out longer to take down Davies 78-73.

The Packers needed a 13-point win to claim the No. 1 seed out of the EDC from Davies, but they fell short in the regard.

On the girls side, Davies routed West Fargo 91-42 to clinch the top seed.

The EDC Tournaments begin on Tuesday, February 27.