LIVE: The Little Mermaid

Come be part of her world.

The beloved classic fairy tale turned Broadway show is coming to life on stage with a middle-school class that’s made it a labor of love. And it’s coming to a Moorhead school stage, courtesy of the students at Horizon Middle School and director Kelly Dubois-Gerchak.

Harrison Tim, who plays Prince Eric, joined Dubois-Gerchak and the Morning Show’s Emily Welker live in-studio to chat about the musical, based on Disney’s film interpretation of Hans Christian Anderson’s original fairy tale, and what it means to them to bring it to the stage.

Celebrate the beautiful story and come recognize the students’ hard work and dedication by seeing it live on the Moorhead High School stage.

Thursday March 1st — Saturday March 3rd, 7 p.m.

Sunday March 4th, 2 p.m.

Moorhead High School Auditorium, 2300 4th Avenue South

www.moorheadschools.org/tix