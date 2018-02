LIVE: Youth Ice Fishing Derby

KVRR's Jackie Kelly Learns More About The Youth Ice Fishing Derby Hosted By The Fargo Park District

KVRR’s Jackie Kelly talks with Dave Wasness and Brenton Hell of the FM Walleyes about the Youth Ice Fishing Derby hosted by the Fargo Park District.

The Derby will take place Saturday, February 24th at South Woodhaven Pond.

Registration begins at 1:30 p.m. and the event will kick off at 2 p.m.