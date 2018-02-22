ND Boys Hockey: State Tournament Roundup

Davies, Grand Forks Central advance to semifinals

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Grand Forks Red River provided the only upset in the first round of the North Dakota state hockey tournament.

The 3-seed out of the east took down 2-seed Bismarck 4-2 on Thursday night.

Fargo Davies advances to face Bismarck Century, while Red River will take on Grand Forks Central.

(1W) Bismarck Century 6, (4E) Grafton-Park River 1

(2E) Davies 8, (3W) Jamestown 0

(1E) GF Central 7, (4W) Dickinson 0

(3E) GF Red River 4, (2W) Bismarck 2